Discovery Shows Graphene’s Permeability to Protons

Researchers from The University of Manchester and the University of Warwick have made a breakthrough in understanding why graphene is more permeable to protons than expected. A decade ago, scientists at The University of Manchester discovered that graphene allows protons, the nuclei of hydrogen atoms, to pass through its dense crystalline structure. However, this contradicted theoretical predictions, which suggested that it would take billions of years for a proton to pass through graphene.

The research team, led by Prof Patrick Unwin from the University of Warwick and Dr. Marcelo Lozada-Hidalgo and Prof Andre Geim from The University of Manchester, conducted ultra-high spatial resolution measurements of proton transport through graphene. Their findings, published in the journal Nature, demonstrate that perfect graphene crystals do allow protons to pass through. Interestingly, protons are accelerated around nanoscale wrinkles and ripples in the crystal.

This discovery has significant implications for the hydrogen economy. Expensive catalysts and membranes, often with considerable energy input, are currently required to convert and store hydrogen. However, if graphene’s permeability to protons can be harnessed, it may lead to more efficient and cost-effective methods of hydrogen production and storage.

The ability of protons to pass through graphene’s crystal lattice opens up new possibilities for applications in fuel cells and proton batteries. The findings suggest that the presence of wrinkles and ripples in graphene can enhance proton transport, potentially allowing for the development of more efficient hydrogen fuel cells. Additionally, the research provides insights into the fundamental behavior of protons at the nanoscale level, advancing our understanding of materials science and physics.

This research is a significant step forward in unraveling the mysteries of graphene’s unique properties and has the potential to drive innovation in the fields of energy storage and conversion. By better understanding and utilizing graphene’s permeability to protons, scientists can explore new possibilities in clean energy technologies and contribute to a more sustainable future.

