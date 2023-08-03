Twenty-nine SWAs in West Virginia Awarded Grants for Solid Waste Management

Twenty-nine local Solid Waste Authorities (SWAs) in West Virginia have been awarded grants totaling $399,500 through the Solid Waste Management Board grant program. These grants aim to support SWAs in effectively managing solid waste within their respective counties or regions.

In the primary market of The Register-Herald, five SWAs will receive grants as follows:

– Greenbrier County will receive $14,000 for recycling bins, containers, and repairs to collection baskets and can baler.

– Mercer County will receive $15,000 for railing and retaining wall repair.

– Nicholas County will receive $14,000 for leachate treatment and environmental monitoring.

– Raleigh County will receive $15,000 for roll-off containers.

– Wyoming County will receive $7,450 for wages, operating supplies, and tires.

These grants will help the SWAs address various waste management needs, such as improving recycling infrastructure, repairing infrastructure, and ensuring proper treatment and monitoring of leachate. Additionally, the grants will support the purchase of roll-off containers and provide financial assistance for wages, operating supplies, and tires.

By providing funding to local SWAs, the Solid Waste Management Board grant program promotes sustainable and efficient solid waste management practices across West Virginia. These grants not only help SWAs in managing solid waste effectively but also contribute to the overall goal of promoting environmental sustainability in the state.