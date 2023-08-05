CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Grand Rapids: AI Threatens 80,000 Jobs

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 5, 2023
An analysis by the Chamber of Commerce reveals that Grand Rapids is one of the cities in the United States with a high percentage of jobs that could be threatened by artificial intelligence (AI). Approximately 80,000 jobs in Grand Rapids, accounting for 14.54% of the total, are at risk.

Despite the potential job loss, some professionals view AI as an opportunity for businesses and the region. Atomic Object, a software company in Grand Rapids, recognizes the impact that AI can have on various industries, such as writing and image generation. They see AI as an empowering tool that can assist businesses in solving problems.

Andy Johnston, senior vice president of the Grand Rapids Chamber, points out that while new technology can initially create friction, societies have historically found ways to adapt. Johnston believes that digital skills are crucial in today’s job market, emphasizing the need for education institutions and employers to provide training and upskilling opportunities.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts that AI will create over 69 million jobs worldwide by 2027, offering hope for job creation despite potential losses in certain sectors. Moreover, the WEF highlights the importance of humans in tasks such as finalizing drafts of blog posts, as current AI capabilities are limited in that regard.

Overall, despite the risks, Grand Rapids sees AI as a potential avenue for growth, especially in a market that demands technological competency. The region aims to capitalize on new technologies and outpace state job creation while acknowledging the importance of upskilling and adapting to AI advancements.

