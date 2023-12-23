Rising Versus: New Characters and Updates Announced for Granblue Fantasy Versus

Cygames and Arc System Works have unveiled exciting new updates for Granblue Fantasy Versus, including the addition of new characters and a release schedule for upcoming content. The highly anticipated Character Pass 1 will introduce three new playable fighters, 2B from NieR: Automata, Vane, and Beatrix. The previously announced character, Lucilius, will be available alongside the game’s version 1.10 update on January 16, 2024.

The character releases are set to occur throughout the year, with 2B arriving in late February 2024, followed by Vane in April and Beatrix in May. In addition, two unannounced characters are scheduled to be released in August and October, respectively.

To enhance the gaming experience, the update will also bring new lobby avatars. One of the new avatars is Yukichi, a voice actor and honorary skyfarer known for his legendary anti-air reactions. Yukichi will be joining the game’s cast of characters, ready to take on new challenges in Grand Bruise Legends. This character also lends his voice to Icarus in the original Granblue Fantasy mobile/browser game.

Furthermore, the update will introduce a new stage, various in-game features, and an online lobby update for players to enjoy. A new game mode called Grand Bruise will be added, along with a bonus story and other exciting additions.

Fans can also look forward to bonus outfits such as “The Black Butterfly,” obtainable as a Premium Battle Pass reward. Additional in-game items like weapon skins, character colors, illustrations, background music, stickers, and badges will further enhance the customization options available.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Players can watch the new set of trailers showcasing the upcoming DLC characters and the Yukichi lobby avatar to get a glimpse of the thrilling content that awaits.

With these new updates and character additions, Granblue Fantasy Versus continues to provide an immersive and engaging experience for its players.