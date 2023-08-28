Granblue Fantasy: Relink Showcases Action-Packed Gameplay in Gamescom 2023 Demo

Granblue Fantasy: Relink, an action RPG developed by Cygames and Cygames Osaka, has released a six-minute gameplay video of the Gamescom 2023 demo. The game offers players a grand adventure in the skies, where they can form a party of four from a diverse roster of skyfarers and engage in real-time combat with treacherous foes.

Set in the Sky Realm, a world filled with floating islands, players assume the role of a skyfaring crew captain, accompanied by a dragon named Vyrn and a mysterious girl named Lyria. Their journey leads them to Estalucia, a fabled island beyond the end of the skies. However, the path is not without challenges, as powerful creatures known as primal beasts guard the islands, and the Church of Avia poses a threat.

The gameplay of Granblue Fantasy: Relink revolves around fast-paced, character-based combat. Players can choose from a variety of skyfarers, each with their own unique weapons, skills, and combat styles. Teamwork plays a crucial role, with party-based mechanics like Link Attacks and Chain Bursts allowing players to unleash devastating combos. The game also supports up to four-player cooperative play, where players can tackle quests together and acquire rare loot to enhance their gear.

For those who prefer a more accessible experience, the game offers assist modes that can automate actions during battles. Additionally, the Sky Realm is rich in lore and history, with Lyria’s journal providing insights into the world and Fate Episodes allowing players to explore the backstories of their crew members.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is scheduled for release on February 1, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. Fans of the series can look forward to an immersive action RPG experience in the enchanting world of Granblue Fantasy.

