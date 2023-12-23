New Playable Characters and Theme Song for Granblue Fantasy: Relink

In a recent announcement by publisher Cygames and developer Cygames Osaka, new details have emerged regarding the highly anticipated action RPG game, Granblue Fantasy: Relink. The game is set to be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 1, 2024.

One of the exciting updates is the addition of new playable characters. Cagliostro, a brilliant mage who founded alchemy in the Sky Realm, will join the game’s base roster. Known for achieving virtual immortality by regularly replacing her body with new vessels, Cagliostro brings a unique skill set to the game.

But the new character additions don’t stop there. In April 2024, a free update will introduce two more playable characters: Seofon and Tweyen. Seofon, also known as the Star-Sword Sovereign, leads the Eternals, a group of weapon masters. He collects spirit swords from defeated opponents and channels their energy onto the battlefield. Tweyen, on the other hand, is a world-class hunter and the bow master of the Eternals. Her supernatural eyes and unmatched archery skills make her a formidable force.

In addition to the character updates, Cygames has also unveiled the theme song for Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Titled “Good Night, Good Morning,” the song is performed by Nao Toyama and adds to the immersive experience of the game.

To give players a taste of what’s to come, a free demo will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles in January 2024. The demo will allow players to play a slice of the main story, participate in online multiplayer quests, and get familiar with the gameplay mechanics.

As the release date draws near, anticipation for Granblue Fantasy: Relink continues to grow. Fans of the series and newcomers alike can look forward to an action-packed adventure with a diverse range of characters and immersive gameplay. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release!