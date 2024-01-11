New Weekly Challenges Await Gran Turismo 7 Players

Attention all Gran Turismo 7 players! Get ready for a fresh set of Weekly Challenges in the game, offering exciting races and the chance to win special rewards. The latest challenges for 2024 are now available and can be accessed at midnight local time in each time zone.

The Weekly Challenges feature was introduced in the game’s Spec II update and offers a playlist of races drawn from the World Circuits section of Gran Turismo 7. These challenges include both regular events and unique races created specifically for the week’s challenges.

By completing one, three, or all five races during the week, players can earn special bonus prizes. So even if you have already beaten the chosen races, it’s worth racing them again and aiming for a third-place finish or better.

Special Events

This week’s special event takes place at Deep Forest Raceway. Prepare yourself for an exhilarating race in the Radical SR3 SL, a road-legal but slightly unhinged car. Take the wheel of this open-topped Radical and compete in a five-lap race for a chance to win 75,000 credits.

Slow and Steady

If you prefer a more leisurely pace, head to Suzuka Circuit’s East course for the Japanese FF Challenge 450. This race requires a front-engined, front-wheel-drive road car from Japan, with a suggested performance point (PP) of 450. Complete three laps and secure a victory to earn a reward of 7,000 credits.

American Sunday Cup 600

For fans of American cars, the American Sunday Cup 600 event is the perfect choice. Race on the Blue Moon Bay’s Infield A layout and showcase your skills in a road car from the USA, with a suggested PP of 600. Win the three-lap race and claim a reward of 16,000 credits.

Schwarzwald League

German car enthusiasts will enjoy the Schwarzwald League race, held at the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife. The race imposes a strict performance point cap of 700PP and offers a single-lap challenge. Achieving victory in this demanding race will earn you 64,000 credits.

World Touring Car 900

Prepare for an exciting World Touring Car 900 race at Trial Mountain. This race requires cars with a maximum PP of 900 and includes high fuel consumption and tire wear multipliers to intensify the challenge. Finish in first place after ten laps to claim a prize of 160,000 credits.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to participate in these exhilarating Weekly Challenges. Remember to complete one, three, or all five events to earn bonus rewards. The updated challenges are available every Wednesday evening/Thursday morning at midnight local time. Stay tuned for the next set of challenges arriving on January 17/18.

FAQ

Q: How often are Weekly Challenges updated in Gran Turismo 7?

A: The Weekly Challenges are updated every Wednesday evening/Thursday morning at midnight local time.

Q: How can I access the challenges?

A: You need to have completed GT Cafe Menu Book 39 and watched the ending movie in order to access the challenges.

Q: Are there any restrictions in the races?

A: Yes, each race has specific restrictions such as car type, country of origin, or performance point caps.

Sources:

– Gran Turismo 7 Weekly Challenges