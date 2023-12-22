New Weekly Challenges Await Players in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 players are in for a treat with the release of a brand-new set of Weekly Challenges. These challenges offer players five tasks to complete over the course of seven days, providing an exciting opportunity to test their skills and earn exclusive rewards.

This week’s challenges include a diverse range of events, some of which are familiar and others that are entirely new. One standout event is the Special Event happening at Watkins Glen. Players will embark on a thrilling five-lap race on the renowned New York State circuit, driving the iconic Honda Civic (EK) Type R. Both road cars and Touring Cars are permitted, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition. The winner of this event will be rewarded with a handsome 81,000 credits.

Another notable race is the Sunday Cup at the BB Raceway track. Competitors will engage in a fast-paced two-lap race using any Road Car. Though the prize may seem modest at 5,000 credits, it’s a thrilling opportunity to demonstrate one’s racing prowess.

The challenges also feature a European Sunday Cup 500 event at the GP circuit of Brands Hatch, a Rallycross race at Barcelona’s Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and a World Touring Car 800 race at the Nurburgring Endurance layout.

To top it off, players can look forward to bonus rewards based on the number of challenges they complete. These rewards include cash tickets ranging from 100,000 credits for completing one event, to a whopping 500,000 credits for finishing all five.

Don’t miss out on the exhilarating experience and exclusive rewards that await in Gran Turismo 7’s Weekly Challenges. Get ready to hit the tracks and showcase your racing skills today!

