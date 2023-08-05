Sony Releases Update 1.36 for Gran Turismo 7

Sony has recently released update 1.36 for Gran Turismo 7, introducing new features to enhance the gaming experience. Despite the delay of the Gran Turismo film, players can now enjoy new additions such as hallowed vehicles, new Cafe menus, and connections to the upcoming movie.

A notable addition in this update is the tie-in to the film, allowing players to redeem a free vehicle, the 2018 Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 featured in the movie. Along with the car, players will also have access to a new livery inspired by the film. This redemption period will be available from August 7 to September 28.

Additionally, the update brings four new cars to Gran Turismo 7, including the 2021 Toyota Ambulance Himedic. Players will now have the opportunity to explore these new vehicles and all their features.

Furthermore, the update introduces new cafe menus for players to enjoy. These menus will provide a fresh and exciting culinary experience within the game, adding to the overall immersion.

The release of update 1.36 further enhances the Gran Turismo 7 gaming experience, providing players with a variety of new vehicles and features to enjoy. Despite the delay of the highly anticipated Gran Turismo film, players can still immerse themselves in exciting content within the game.