Gran Turismo 7 Sport Mode Daily Race Playlist: What to Expect This Week

This week’s Gran Turismo 7 Sport Mode Daily Race playlist does not include any of the new update content, such as the Corvette C1 or Maserati MC20. Additionally, the Toyota Ambulance and GR Corolla are not available in these races.

Race A is set to take place at Suzuka Circuit and it provides a great opportunity for players to showcase the capabilities of the PSVR2 headset. The car of choice for this race is the Honda RA272 ’65 Formula 1 car. With the VR headset, players can have a transformative racing experience, especially when competing against other 60s race cars.

Race B will feature Gr.4 cars at Spa-Francorchamps. This four-lap sprint race is loved by many players as it does not involve tire wear or fuel usage, and allows them to choose any Gr.4 car. The McLaren 650S is highly recommended for its exceptional mid-engine performance.

For Race C, players have the option to use the Nissan GT-R GT3 with a special livery to celebrate the launch of the Gran Turismo Movie. This race will take place at Autodromo de Interlagos, and at some point during the race, Racing Medium tires are required.

In addition to the Daily Races, there are also three Lap Time Challenges available. These challenges feature different cars and will remain available until September.

The latest game update brings new cars, engine swaps, single-player races, and various tweaks aimed at enhancing the gameplay experience. Players can look forward to these exciting additions and improvements as they dive into the world of Gran Turismo 7.