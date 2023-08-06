Gran Turismo 7 1.36 Update Brings New Content and Cars

Gran Turismo 7 players can look forward to the arrival of the highly anticipated 1.36 update on August 7. This update comes packed with exciting new features to celebrate the release of the Gran Turismo movie and offer players a fresh and enhanced gaming experience.

To mark the movie’s release, players will have the chance to receive the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 ’18 as part of a special gift campaign. This campaign will run from August 7 to September 28. Additionally, a new livery inspired by the movie’s GT-R will be available for purchase, allowing players to customize their cars.

The Gran Turismo movie follows the inspiring journey of a team of underdogs as they take on the competitive world of motorsport. The movie will hit theaters worldwide from August 9, offering fans a thrilling cinematic experience.

Furthermore, the 1.36 update brings two unique campaigns tied to the World Series Showdown 2023 Amsterdam. The “Predict the Winners” campaign allows players to make predictions about the winning teams of the Manufacturers Cup and Nations Cup for a chance to win in-game credits. The “Viewers Gift Campaign” offers rewards to players for watching the live stream of the World Series Showdown.

In addition to these exciting events, the update introduces four new cars to the game. Players can now enjoy driving the iconic Chevrolet Corvette (C1) ’58, the sleek Maserati MC20 ’20, and the reliable Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21.

Overall, the 1.36 update for Gran Turismo 7 brings a wave of fresh content and thrilling experiences for players to immerse themselves in. Get ready to jump into the virtual world of racing and discover everything the game has to offer.