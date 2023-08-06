Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.36: New Content and Features

Gran Turismo 7 is gearing up for its 1.36 update, scheduled for release on August 7th. This update brings exciting new content and features that fans of the game will surely enjoy.

To celebrate the upcoming Gran Turismo movie, players will have the opportunity to participate in a special gift campaign. During this campaign, players can obtain the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3 ’18, which is featured in the movie. There is also a new livery for the GT-R, allowing players to recreate its movie-inspired look.

In addition, the 1.36 update introduces extra menus to the GT Café, expanding the game’s dining options. Players can explore and enjoy new treats and culinary experiences within the world of Gran Turismo 7.

Furthermore, the update launches two exciting campaigns. The “Predict the Winners” campaign allows players to win in-game credits by correctly predicting the winners of the “Manufacturers Cup” and “Nations Cup” teams in the World Series Showdown 2023 Amsterdam. The “Viewers Gift Campaign” offers rewards for watching the stream of the event, including early access to the Toyota Ambulance Himedic.

As part of the update, four new cars will be added to the game. Players can look forward to driving the iconic Chevrolet Corvette (C1) ’58, the sleek Maserati MC20 ’20, and the reliable Toyota Ambulance Himedic ’21, which will be available for purchase at a later date.

The 1.36 update promises to deliver an enhanced gaming experience with fresh content and exciting features. Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of Gran Turismo 7 and discover all that the update has in store for you.