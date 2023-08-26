Get the OVIO PS5 Dual Controller Charging Station for 60% off on Amazon

If you’re in need of a reliable and highly rated charging station for your PS5 controllers, then look no further. Amazon is currently offering the OVIO PS5 Dual Controller Charging Station for an incredible discount of 60% off. By clipping a 20% off coupon on the product page and applying the 40% off code “RDPHCWU8” at checkout, you can snag this charging station for just $9.99.

The OVIO PS5 Dual Controller Charging Station is known for its convenience and ease of use. Simply place your controllers in their cradles and they will start charging. No more fiddling with cables or worrying about lining up the ports perfectly. With a charging time of approximately 2 hours, your controllers will be fully charged and ready for your gaming sessions.

One of the standout features of this charging station is the red/blue indicator lights that let you know the charging status of your controllers. This allows you to easily see if your controllers are still charging or if they are fully charged.

The OVIO PS5 Dual Controller Charging Station is powered by a universal USB Type-C port, and an AC adapter is included in the package. The charging station also comes with additional features such as copper contacts on the charging pins, an on/off switch to prevent phantom power drain, a rubber base for better stability, and blue accent lighting.

With over 15,000 reviews, the OVIO PS5 Dual Controller Charging Station is highly regarded by customers who have paid much more than $10 for this product. Now, you have the opportunity to get this charging station at an unbeatable price.

Don’t miss out on this incredible discount on the OVIO PS5 Dual Controller Charging Station. Head over to Amazon and take advantage of the 60% off offer by clipping the coupon and using the discount code “RDPHCWU8” at checkout.

Sources:

– OVIO PS5 Dual Controller Charging Station on Amazon (Link not provided)