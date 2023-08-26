Win a Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card and Prepare for Starfield

Are you eagerly anticipating the release of Starfield, the brand-new RPG from Bethesda? While you wait for your starry-eyed adventures to begin, Bethesda and AMD are offering you the chance to win a Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, the perfect addition to your PC gaming setup for exploring the vastness of space and beyond.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX, with its RDNA 3 microarchitecture, can handle the demanding system requirements of Starfield and then some. Priced at around $1,000, this graphics card boasts an impressive 24GB of VRAM, ensuring smooth gameplay and stunning visuals.

What makes this giveaway even more exciting is the custom design of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. It features a sleek Starfield design, with a white and gray color scheme inspired by the in-game space organization, Starfield Constellation. This graphics card perfectly complements the officially released Starfield headset and controller, allowing you to create a fully immersive and on-brand gaming setup.

To enter the giveaway, simply follow the Starfield Twitter page and retweet the giveaway post. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, just ahead of the Starfield release date.

If the Radeon RX 7900 XTX isn’t enough to get you excited, AMD has hinted at giving away limited-edition Starfield CPUs to celebrate the game’s launch. Stay tuned for more information on how you can get your hands on these exclusive items.

While you’re eagerly awaiting the release of Starfield, be sure to check out our guides to the game. We have recommendations on companions, traits, and backgrounds, as well as a roundup of all the known guns in the game. Additionally, our Starfield Database offers daily news, searchable databanks, and interactive tools to enhance your Starfield experience.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to win a Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card and prepare yourself for the intergalactic adventures of Starfield!

Definitions:

– Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card: A high-performance graphics card produced by AMD that is capable of running demanding games like Starfield.

– RDNA 3 microarchitecture: The third generation of AMD’s RDNA (Radeon DNA) graphics architecture, which offers improved performance and efficiency.

– VRAM: Video Random Access Memory is a type of memory specifically designed for storing and accessing graphical data.

