The Power of AI Models

OpenAI Files Trademark Application for GPT-5

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 2, 2023
OpenAI has recently submitted an application to register GPT-5 as a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The application seeks to cover a wide range of software functionalities, such as language processing, translation, speech recognition, and the development of artificial neural networks.

The filing was made on July 18, 2023, and is currently in the review process by the USPTO. OpenAI’s objective is to secure rights over various areas, including computer programs and software related to language models, artificial human speech and text generation, natural language understanding and interpretation, and analysis.

The proposed software for GPT-5 also includes features for machine learning-based language and speech processing, language translation, dataset sharing for machine learning purposes, analytics forecasting, and language model creation. OpenAI plans to offer Software as a Service (SaaS) for these operations.

It is worth mentioning that applying for a trademark does not imply the existence of a functioning product. GPT-5 could potentially be an upgraded or improved version of GPT-4, and the specific features and technical aspects are not yet disclosed until OpenAI provides official information.

As for the release date of GPT-5, it remains uncertain. OpenAI and Microsoft, who have collaborated on previous models, might prioritize enhancing and refining existing models rather than developing entirely new ones.

