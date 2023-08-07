GPT-4 Language Model: Uncertainty Found in Generated Responses

GPT-4, a large-scale language model, has garnered attention for its impressive capabilities in natural language understanding, logical reasoning, and code generation within the field of AI. However, users have noted that the model’s output often displays a significant degree of uncertainty, even when set to provide deterministic results.

At a recent developer conference, OpenAI’s technical staff acknowledged the issue but expressed uncertainty regarding its cause. They suggested potential errors or uncertainties in the optimization of floating-point computations. Sherman Chann, a developer, has analyzed this problem and attributed GPT-4’s output uncertainty to its sparse Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture.

Inspired by a recent Google DeepMind paper on Soft MoE, the MoE models use fixed-sized groups to allocate tokens, creating competition for available positions in the expert buffers. This can result in non-determinism at the sequence level, where the presence of certain inputs can influence the final predictions of others.

Chann hypothesizes that the combination of the backend used by the GPT-4 API for batch inference and the sparse MoE architecture fails to enforce determinism, leading to the observed unpredictability.

To test his hypothesis, Chann conducted experiments using GPT-4 and discovered highly diverse generated sequences, confirming the presence of uncertainty. Similar uncertainty was also observed in other models that lack repetitive loops.

Chann suggests that if uncertainty is an inherent feature of sparse MoE during batch inference, it should be acknowledged and considered in any research involving these types of models.

The issue of uncertainty in GPT-4’s output has ignited discussions among developers and users. Some speculate that it could be attributed to multi-threaded parallelism or clock frequency discrepancies among processors. Others even suggest that GPT-3.5-Turbo might be a smaller test model developed by OpenAI in preparation for GPT-4.

This analysis raises important questions about the impact of sparse MoE on model responses and the quality of generated outputs in parallel processing scenarios. Further exploration and consideration are warranted to better understand and address this uncertainty within the GPT-4 language model.