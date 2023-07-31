CityLife

Playing Games with OpenAI’s GPT-4: A Humorous Encounter

ByGabriel Botha

Jul 31, 2023
OpenAI’s GPT-4 has revolutionized the world of artificial intelligence, showcasing its remarkable capabilities beyond expectations. This AI chatbot excels in various domains, including solving intricate logic puzzles, providing creative recipes, crafting beautiful poems, and even playing games.

Recently, an individual named Alex had a humorous encounter with GPT-4 while playing a word-guessing game using emojis. Alex gave GPT-4 a combination of emojis that spelled out ‘Hello’, but the chatbot responded with a different set of emojis related to music. In a comical twist, Alex incorrectly guessed the word as ‘Casapoal’. However, GPT-4 quickly recognized its mistake and corrected the word to ‘Basap-oal’.

Despite the initial amusement, the game became frustrating for Alex as GPT-4 struggled to produce a real word despite several attempts. The entertaining screenshot of this exchange was shared on Reddit, where it garnered over 20,600 upvotes and numerous comments. Reddit users found amusement in GPT-4’s efforts, with some humorously noting that ‘B = PIANO’ and others praising the chatbot for passing the Bar Exam.

Playing games with GPT-4 or other AI chatbots can be a fun experience, as demonstrated by this particular interaction. It invites users to explore the chatbot’s capabilities and push its boundaries. Have you ever tried playing a game with GPT-4? If so, feel free to share your experience.

