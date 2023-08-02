OpenAI’s GPT-3 Undergoes Reasoning Tests

OpenAI’s language model, GPT-3, recently participated in reasoning tests conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to evaluate its problem-solving abilities. The tests focused on problems commonly found in intelligence tests such as the SAT, which are frequently used for college and university admissions.

The findings of the study revealed that GPT-3 showcased reasoning capabilities similar to undergraduate students. Both the AI model and human participants made comparable errors. Notably, GPT-3 exhibited a high accuracy rate of 80% in predicting subsequent shapes in intricate patterns, surpassing the average score of human students, which stood at 60%.

GPT-3 also demonstrated improved performance in SAT analogy tests when compared to human students. It excelled at identifying pairs of words that shared analogous relationships, highlighting its ability to comprehend and solve complex problems.

However, GPT-3 encountered difficulties when faced with analogies based on short stories. In these instances, where it had to read a passage and answer a question, GPT-3 performed similarly to humans but also made comparable mistakes.

The researchers involved in the study acknowledged the challenges of assessing GPT-3’s reasoning capabilities due to the model’s closed nature. There is an ongoing debate regarding whether models like GPT-3 truly possess the ability to “think” or if they simply replicate learned data.

UCLA psychology professor Keith Holyoak expressed a desire to understand whether GPT-3’s reasoning abilities mirror human thinking or if they represent a novel form of artificial intelligence.

To gain a comprehensive understanding of the reasoning capabilities of language models like GPT-3, further research and exploration are necessary.