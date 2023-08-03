GPT-3 AI Reasoning Comparable to College Undergraduates, Study Finds

Scientists at the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA) have discovered that GPT-3, an AI-powered tool, displays reasoning abilities similar to college undergraduate students. In a study conducted by the UCLA research team, GPT-3 was tasked with solving reasoning problems resembling those found in intelligence tests and standardized exams like the SAT.

Remarkably, GPT-3 proved to be 80% accurate in the shape prediction test, surpassing the average score of 40 UCLA undergraduate students, which was just below 60%. Surprisingly, the AI made similar mistakes to the human participants. Additionally, GPT-3 outperformed the average score of students when solving SAT analogy questions that it had never encountered before.

The study revealed that GPT-3 demonstrated analogical reasoning, the ability to solve unfamiliar problems by drawing comparisons to familiar ones. Test-takers were required to identify pairs of words with similar relationships. While GPT-3 excelled in this task, it struggled with analogies based on short stories, where participants had to identify a different story conveying the same meaning.

The researchers expressed surprise at GPT-3’s high performance in reasoning tasks, considering that language learning models like GPT-3 are primarily designed for word prediction. The unexpected ability of GPT-3 to reason raises questions about the underlying mechanisms behind its reasoning abilities, as the researchers do not have access to GPT-3’s internal workings.

Further investigation is planned by the study authors to explore GPT-3’s reasoning capabilities in more detail. They hope to determine whether the AI truly thinks like a human or if it uses an entirely different approach that only mimics human thought processes. The research team is excited about the potential to uncover new insights into artificial intelligence and its possible applications.