GPT-3 Demonstrates Reasoning Abilities Comparable to College Students, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA) has found that GPT-3, a widely used AI-powered tool, can reason at a level similar to that of college undergraduate students. GPT-3, a large language model, was tested on reasoning problems commonly found in intelligence tests and standardized exams such as the SAT.

The researchers presented GPT-3 with tasks that involved predicting the next shape in a complex arrangement and answering SAT analogy questions. These specific questions had never been encountered by the AI before. To make a comparison, the researchers also asked 40 UCLA undergraduate students to solve the same problems.

In the shape prediction test, GPT-3 correctly solved 80 percent of the problems, which is in line with the highest scores achieved by human participants (just below 60 percent) rather than the average scores. The AI made similar mistakes to those made by humans. In the SAT analogy questions, GPT-3 performed better than the average scores of the human participants. However, when it came to solving analogies based on short stories, GPT-3 performed less well than the students.

The researchers expressed surprise at GPT-3’s reasoning capabilities, as language learning models are typically focused on word prediction. They are eager to delve deeper into GPT-3’s reasoning abilities to determine whether it is genuinely “thinking” like a human or if it is simply mimicking human thought in a different way.

This study underscores the significant progress made in AI technology and its potential for accomplishing reasoning tasks. Although further research is necessary to fully comprehend the underlying mechanisms behind GPT-3’s reasoning abilities, these findings showcase the remarkable potential of AI in this field.