GPT-3 Demonstrates Reasoning Capabilities Comparable to College Students

Scientists have discovered that GPT-3, an AI-powered tool developed by OpenAI, demonstrates reasoning capabilities comparable to those of college undergraduate students. Researchers from the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA) conducted tests to evaluate GPT-3’s reasoning abilities.

In one test, GPT-3 was tasked with predicting the next shape in a complex arrangement of shapes. The AI model solved 80% of the problems correctly, outperforming the average score of UCLA undergraduate students, which was just below 60%.

The researchers also tested GPT-3 on SAT analogy questions, which assess the ability to recognize relationships between words. Surprisingly, the AI model performed better than the average score of human participants. However, when it came to solving analogies based on short stories, GPT-3 performed less effectively than the students.

The researchers expressed surprise at the AI model’s reasoning abilities, as language learning models typically focus on word prediction. They acknowledged that understanding the inner workings of GPT-3 is challenging, making it difficult to determine how its reasoning capabilities function.

These findings suggest that GPT-3 may possess the ability to “think” like a human, although the researchers note that the model’s training method differs significantly from human learning. They expressed a desire to further explore whether GPT-3 is truly thinking like a human or if it is employing a novel approach.

The discovery of GPT-3’s reasoning capabilities opens up possibilities for artificial intelligence to better emulate human thought processes. Further research into GPT-3’s reasoning abilities could provide valuable insights into the potential of AI to replicate complex human-like reasoning tasks.