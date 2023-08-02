GPT-3 AI Language Model Shows Comparable Performance to College Students in Reasoning Tasks

A recent study conducted by UCLA psychologists has found that the GPT-3 AI language model demonstrates comparable performance to college students in solving reasoning problems commonly found in intelligence tests and standardized exams. The research raises questions about the cognitive processes employed by GPT-3 and its limitations.

The study revealed that GPT-3 performs exceptionally well in solving reasoning problems encountered in intelligence tests and exams like the SAT. It correctly solved 80% of the problems, surpassing the average score achieved by human subjects, which was around 60%. The scores obtained by GPT-3 were even within the range of the highest human scores.

However, GPT-3 faces difficulties when it comes to problems that require an understanding of physical space. For example, when presented with scenarios involving tools to solve a physical task, GPT-3 often suggests nonsensical solutions. This limitation highlights the disparity between language learning models like GPT-3 and human abilities to reason using physical objects.

The researchers are particularly interested in determining whether GPT-3’s reasoning abilities mimic those of humans or if it employs an entirely new form of cognitive processing. However, due to limited access to GPT-3’s inner workings, they cannot definitively ascertain how its reasoning capabilities function.

To test GPT-3’s performance in analogy problem-solving, the researchers created a set of problems inspired by the Raven’s Progressive Matrices test. GPT-3 performed as well as humans on these tasks and even outperformed average human scores on SAT analogy questions. However, when asked to solve analogies based on short stories, GPT-3 lagged behind human students. It is worth noting that the newer version, GPT-4, showed better results in this regard.

The study’s authors acknowledge GPT-3’s limitations despite its impressive performance. They emphasize the need for further research to understand whether GPT-3’s reasoning abilities resemble human thinking or if they represent a novel form of artificial intelligence. Acquiring access to the software and data used to train these AI models would be crucial in determining their underlying cognitive processes.

In conclusion, GPT-3 demonstrates remarkable problem-solving skills comparable to college students in certain reasoning tasks. However, it struggles with understanding physical space-related problems. This study sheds light on the potential and limitations of language learning models like GPT-3 in reasoning. Further research is required to delve deeper into the cognitive processes employed by AI models like GPT-3 and their implications for artificial intelligence advancement.