GPay Undergoes Redesign: Consolidates to Two Tabs

GPay is currently undergoing a redesign after the Material You redesign, with the aim of simplifying the app. The latest version, 187.1.2, includes minor visual tweaks such as outline-style cards. The app will now feature just two tabs in the bottom bar.

Previously, GPay had three tabs: Explore, Pay, and Insights. The Explore tab displayed deals, but these have now been moved to the Pay tab. The deals are presented as a card that opens a fullscreen feed called “Top deals for you.” This section is personalized based on user activity and includes details of the merchant, a summarized deal, clickable category chips, and store names.

Furthermore, a new “I’m feeling lucky” button has been introduced to allow users to discover random deals in various categories. This update comes after Google removed the “pay for gas” and in-app parking payment features in December. As a result, GPay’s main feed now consists of just the Activity and Businesses tabs, reducing the number of tabs to two.

It is important to note that the consolidation process is still rolling out with version 172.1.7 and also requires a server-side component.