Japanese Government Proposes Regulations on Generative AI to Tackle Misinformation

The Japanese government is taking steps to address the issue of misinformation by proposing regulations on generative artificial intelligence (AI). These proposals, part of a larger effort to establish a framework for discussing generative AI among G7 nations, will be presented at a meeting of the AI Strategic Council chaired by University of Tokyo Professor Yutaka Matsuo.

The proposed regulations aim to combat the potential for generative AI to create sophisticated false information. The government expresses concerns about the increasing spread of misinformation and suggests implementing a web standard called Originator Profile. This technology would provide users with third-party verified information about content creators, site operators, and advertisers, allowing them to confirm the source of information and evaluate its trustworthiness.

In addition to the Originator Profile, the proposals also highlight the promotion of cutting-edge projects and the development of technology to identify AI-generated content. The Japanese government plans to collaborate with international organizations such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to address this issue on a global scale.

The proposals also emphasize the importance of protecting intellectual property rights while enabling the effective use of intellectual property. The government suggests implementing “technological solutions” to control the data used to train AI models and encourages businesses to formulate governance policies regarding AI technology usage and establish measures to prevent its inappropriate use.

The Japanese government aims to lead G7 efforts on AI regulations and intends to establish a direction by the end of the year. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to present the government’s position on AI regulations during upcoming summit-level online talks. It should be noted that the proposals primarily target large companies and public entities, with the goal of minimizing burdens on small and midsize firms.