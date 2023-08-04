Government Agencies Embrace AI and Machine Learning, Face Challenges in Adopting Large Language Models

Government agencies are increasingly exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to support their missions. However, the adoption of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, OpenAI, and Meta comes with several challenges, particularly in terms of security.

The size of these models makes it difficult and costly to bring them into secure environments. Additionally, the companies that develop these models have not provided access to them, leading to restrictions on using LLMs due to data classification levels. Consequently, agencies are actively searching for alternative solutions to overcome these challenges.

One potential solution is the exploration of smaller open-source models that can provide secure options for handling classified data. Additionally, agencies are working internally to address security concerns and establish secure environments for data. An example of this is the establishment of a climate data branch by the U.S. Coast Guard, aimed at supporting the implementation of AI and LLM applications.

Despite the limitations, experts acknowledge the potential of large language models in government applications. These models offer opportunities to access information related to policies and regulations, streamline tasks, and provide valuable insights. However, experts caution that human involvement is necessary to ensure accuracy and avoid errors.

While government agencies acknowledge the challenges associated with large language models, they remain enthusiastic about the enhanced search capabilities, data accessibility, and other possibilities that AI tools can offer. To ensure the reliability of the information provided, additional measures such as institutional fact-checking may be necessary to validate content generated by these technologies.