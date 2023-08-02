Gov. Ron DeSantis Responds to Charges Against Former President Donald Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis has addressed the federal charges filed against former president Donald Trump, marking the third indictment in recent months. These charges are particularly serious as they are linked to alleged efforts by Trump to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump has been summoned to appear in federal court on Thursday, facing four felony charges. He has described these charges as interference in the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis, on the other hand, has released a statement emphasizing his commitment to ending the weaponization of the federal government if elected and to replacing the FBI director.

In Brevard County, a rare reptile recently killed a beloved pet. According to the pet owner, a crocodile snatched their pug. While crocodile sightings are not uncommon in Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has observed an increase in recent years. Despite efforts to locate the crocodile and the missing dog, both remain unaccounted for. As a precaution, the agency is reminding dog owners to keep their pets on a leash and away from water.

Daytona Beach is implementing new safety measures along Seabreeze Boulevard due to an alarming number of reported crimes in the area. The city plans to install eight cameras along the boulevard, providing real-time footage to law enforcement. However, the availability of the required camera poles has been delayed due to a supply chain issue. Mayor Derrick Henry is reaching out to local business owners for alternative solutions, seeking their partnership in supplying electricity for the cameras. The city also intends to install cameras in other high-crime areas.

As an interesting Florida fact, the Coral Castle in Miami-Dade is a mysterious monument constructed by Latvian Edward Leedskalnin as a tribute to lost love. Made from limestone, the castle showcases intricate shapes of moons, planets, and hearts, with each stone weighing several tons. Legend has it that Leedskalnin singlehandedly built the monument, using reverse magnetism or supernatural abilities to lift and position stones taller than those found in Stonehenge. Today, the Coral Castle remains a privately owned tourist attraction, captivating the imagination of its visitors.