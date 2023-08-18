CityLife

Elon Musk’s Typo Sparks Amusement on X.com

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 18, 2023
Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX, recently had a small slip-up on X.com that caused some amusement among online users. While discussing SpaceX’s financial success, Musk accidentally wrote “Mara” instead of Mars. This typo caught the attention of people and sparked some buzz and chuckles.

Many users had fun with the mistake, with some suggesting that “Mara” could be Mars’ evil twin. Others even connected the typo to Marathon Digital Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused company with the stock ticker “MARA.” Some users jokingly questioned whether Mara was a new planet that they were funding instead of Mars.

The incident highlighted the desire for an edit button for replies on X, previously known as Twitter. While X allows Pro users to edit tweets, replies or polls cannot be edited at this time.

Musk’s ultimate goal is to expand human presence beyond Earth, and the centerpiece of this vision is the Starship spacecraft. Designed to transport people and cargo to various destinations such as the Moon and Mars, the Starship is also designed to be reusable, making it a versatile and crucial part of Musk’s plans.

SpaceX recently conducted a static fire test on the Starship Super Heavy Booster 9, which involved firing up its 33 Raptor engines while staying on the launchpad. Unfortunately, four of the engines shut down prematurely during the test. However, Musk remains optimistic about the future and estimates a 60% chance that the next flight will achieve Earth orbit, assuming the separation of spacecraft components is successful. The anticipated second test flight could take place in just a few weeks.

Overall, while the typo on X.com provided a moment of amusement, Musk’s vision for space exploration remains on track, with ongoing tests and plans for future missions.

