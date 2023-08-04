CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Gorilla: Revolutionizing API Invocation with Natural Language Queries

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
Gorilla: Revolutionizing API Invocation with Natural Language Queries

The AI community is abuzz with the introduction of Gorilla, an open-source language model that transforms the way APIs are invoked using natural language queries. Developed by Shishir Patil, a Ph.D. student in ML systems at UC Berkeley, Gorilla brings unprecedented accuracy and functionality to API interactions.

Gorilla sets itself apart from its predecessors, including the highly acclaimed GPT-4, by reducing errors and incorrect syntax when engaging with over 1,600 APIs. This achievement is made possible by Gorilla’s ability to parse the Abstract Syntax Tree (AST), resulting in semantically and syntactically correct API invocations.

One of the notable features of Gorilla is its compatibility with commercial use, enabling developers to effortlessly incorporate it into their projects without any obligations. It can be utilized in various environments, such as Google Colab and Command Line Interface (CLI), by installing “gorilla-cli” through pip installation.

Accompanying Gorilla is APIBench, an extensively curated collection of APIs. This comprehensive library simplifies training and offers additional resources for Gorilla to leverage. The project actively encourages API developers to contribute their APIs to the ever-growing API store.

For developers and language model enthusiasts, Gorilla represents a significant advancement in harnessing large language models for practical purposes. Surpassing even GPT-4 in capabilities, Gorilla emerges as a game-changer in the realm of API integration and usage.

To learn more, you can visit the Gorilla project’s GitHub Repository and read the paper on arXiv.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Exploring the Impact of AI-Driven Construction Management on Productivity and Profitability

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Blockchain and the Evolution of the Music Industry: What to Expect

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

Integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) Into Applications

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Satellite

FCC Launches Inquiry into Non-Federal Spectrum Usage

Aug 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Impact of AI-Driven Construction Management on Productivity and Profitability

Aug 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Arc System Works and French-Bread Announce Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Aug 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Blockchain and the Evolution of the Music Industry: What to Expect

Aug 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments