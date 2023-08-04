Gorilla: Revolutionizing API Invocation with Natural Language Queries

The AI community is abuzz with the introduction of Gorilla, an open-source language model that transforms the way APIs are invoked using natural language queries. Developed by Shishir Patil, a Ph.D. student in ML systems at UC Berkeley, Gorilla brings unprecedented accuracy and functionality to API interactions.

Gorilla sets itself apart from its predecessors, including the highly acclaimed GPT-4, by reducing errors and incorrect syntax when engaging with over 1,600 APIs. This achievement is made possible by Gorilla’s ability to parse the Abstract Syntax Tree (AST), resulting in semantically and syntactically correct API invocations.

One of the notable features of Gorilla is its compatibility with commercial use, enabling developers to effortlessly incorporate it into their projects without any obligations. It can be utilized in various environments, such as Google Colab and Command Line Interface (CLI), by installing “gorilla-cli” through pip installation.

Accompanying Gorilla is APIBench, an extensively curated collection of APIs. This comprehensive library simplifies training and offers additional resources for Gorilla to leverage. The project actively encourages API developers to contribute their APIs to the ever-growing API store.

For developers and language model enthusiasts, Gorilla represents a significant advancement in harnessing large language models for practical purposes. Surpassing even GPT-4 in capabilities, Gorilla emerges as a game-changer in the realm of API integration and usage.

To learn more, you can visit the Gorilla project’s GitHub Repository and read the paper on arXiv.