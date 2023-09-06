Introducing the GoPro Hero 12 Black: Enhanced Features for Action Camera Enthusiasts

GoPro has unveiled its latest flagship action camera, the Hero 12 Black, with a range of exciting features designed to cater to both beginners and professionals in the world of video-making. One standout improvement is the dramatically increased runtime of the camera, thanks to power management tweaks. The Hero 12 Black now boasts twice the runtime of its predecessor.

For continuous recording, users can enjoy up to 70 minutes at 5.3K and 60fps, over 95 minutes at 5.3K and 30fps, and an impressive 155 minutes at 1080p and 30fps. Additionally, the camera offers HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization, ensuring smooth footage during extended recording sessions.

Professionals will appreciate the log recording profile included with the Hero 12 Black, enabling smoother post-production editing and color grading of footage. This enhancement makes it easier to integrate GoPro footage with material captured by other professional cameras.

The Hero 12 Black also introduces timecode sync, allowing seamless synchronization of footage from multiple cameras. This feature is compatible with popular editing apps such as Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro.

In terms of visual quality, the camera offers high dynamic range photo support and 5.3K (and 4K) video capabilities, ensuring detailed and vibrant captures. Wireless audio support is now available, enabling connectivity with Apple AirPods and other Bluetooth headphones.

Additionally, HyperSmooth 6.0 features next-generation AutoBoost, automatically enhancing video stabilization while minimizing video cropping. The Hero 12 Black’s 1/1.9-inch sensor allows for flexible video editing, with the ability to create vertical or widescreen footage from an 8:7 aspect ratio.

Furthermore, the camera is equipped with a 1/4-20 mounting thread on its base, allowing for easy attachment to most photographic and video tripods.

To further enhance the camera’s capabilities, GoPro has introduced the Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory. This accessory offers a wide 177° field of view at 4K resolution and 60fps, with three field-of-view settings: Max Wide, Max SuperView, and the new Max HyperView for an immersive experience. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 takes advantage of the Hero 12 Black’s 8:7 sensor to capture footage that is 36% wider when recording widescreen content and 48% taller for vertical video.

GoPro CEO and Founder, Nicholas Woodman, describes the Hero 12 Black as resetting the bar for immersive life-capture. This innovative camera combines GoPro’s 21 years of experience with a passion for enabling users to capture and share their favorite experiences in vivid detail.

Sources:

– GoPro (gopro.com)

– ZDNet (zdnet.com)