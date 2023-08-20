GoPro Hero 12 Black: What to Expect

GoPro’s upcoming action camera, the Hero 12 Black, seems to have retained most of the features of its predecessor, the Hero 11 Black. It will continue to use a 1/1.9-inch sensor that can produce 27 MP photos and shoot videos at resolutions of up to 5.3K/60 FPS. The camera will also have a 1.4-inch front-facing display and a 2.27-inch rear-facing display, along with a water resistance rating of 1 ATM.

However, there are two notable improvements in the Hero 12 Black compared to its predecessor. Firstly, the battery life has been extended, allowing for 70 minutes of continuous recording at 5.3K/60 FPS, an increase of 9 minutes. With the default 1,720 mAh Enduro battery, users can expect the battery to last 90 minutes at 5.3K/30 FPS or 150 minutes at 1080p/30 FPS, which is an improvement of 10 minutes and 13 minutes, respectively. Secondly, the Hero 12 Black will feature HyperSmooth 6.0 technology, an enhanced electronic image stabilization system developed by GoPro.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Hero 12 Black is expected to be released on September 13th with a starting price of €449.99. This price matches that of the Hero 11 Black, which is not surprising considering the minor updates in the new model. The rumored 1-inch model, however, remains elusive and its launch is yet unknown.

Overall, the GoPro Hero 12 Black can be seen as a modest upgrade over its predecessor.