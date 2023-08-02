Google’s AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) Introduces Images and Videos

Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE) feature, powered by artificial intelligence, is now offering a new addition to its functionality by including images and videos. Users who have enabled the SGE feature in Search Labs will now be presented with a more visually engaging summary box at the top of their search results.

As Google continues to work on SGE, efforts are being made to improve the speed at which the summary box is displayed, as well as provide more context for the links included within it. While SGE is still in its experimental phase, it is clear that it signifies the future direction of Google Search. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, expressed that SGE allows the company to think beyond the traditional constraints of search methods and will eventually become the standard approach.

The integration of SGE raises important questions about the future of the web. Google’s objective is no longer limited to merely finding relevant links, but to synthesize and generate helpful and accurate information. The inclusion of video content, especially from YouTube, has the potential to significantly enhance search results. Users may have already noticed the presence of publish dates and images in the SGE summaries. Publish dates are displayed next to articles in the summary box to provide users with a sense of timeliness for the information being presented.

Google has also experimented with adding in-line links to the AI summary; however, this feature is currently in the testing phase. Improving the speed of SGE is an ongoing process for Google. Language model-based tools like SGE require a few seconds to generate answers, and Google is striving to minimize loading times as much as possible. While progress has been made in this area, further optimization is still needed to enhance the user experience.

Despite its current limitations, SGE has proven to be a valuable tool for search queries, particularly when it comes to subjective questions such as recommendations for places to visit or content to watch. With the potential for more sources, media, and contextual information, SGE could potentially become a prominent contender against the traditional search format of the 10 blue links.