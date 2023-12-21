Google Pixel Buds Pro: A Perfect Companion for Your Pixel Smartphone

Looking for the perfect last-minute gift? Look no further than the Google Pixel Buds Pro, now available at an all-time low price on Amazon. With a 43% discount, these ANC earbuds can be yours for just $113.93, shipped to your door. This deal is even better than the Black Friday sale, and it’s a great opportunity to grab a top-notch audio accessory.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro is packed with flagship features that justify its “pro” naming. Beyond its active noise cancellation capabilities, these earbuds offer a range of features that will enhance your audio experience. Fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration are just a few examples. These earbuds truly complement your Pixel smartphone.

The earbuds provide up to 11 hours of listening time, and when combined with the Qi-enabled charging case, this extends to an impressive 31 hours. Additionally, a transparency mode allows you to seamlessly switch between immersive music sessions and awareness of your surroundings.

If you’re looking for a more platform-agnostic option, Sony’s new XM5 earbuds are also on sale. Although they offer a slightly lower audio quality compared to the Pi7 S2, they feature a more affordable price tag. With a $50 discount, these earbuds are priced at $248.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro offer superior sound quality, thanks to the adaptive Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal technology. This feature ensures that outside noise is blocked, allowing your music to take center stage. The custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ deliver an amazing audio experience at any volume level. The battery life is also impressive, offering up to 11 hours of listening time and up to 31 hours with the charging case. Wireless charging is supported with Pixel Stand or any Qi-certified charger.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are a must-have accessory for any Pixel smartphone owner. With their advanced features and unbeatable price, they are the perfect gift for audiophiles and tech enthusiasts alike. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your listening experience with these cutting-edge earbuds.