Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Rumored to Have Smaller Storage Options

Recent leaks suggest that Google’s upcoming flagship series, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, will deviate from the industry trend of offering larger storage sizes. According to German tech news site WinFuture, the standard Pixel 8 model will be available in 128GB and 256GB options, while the Pixel 8 Pro will have the same configurations along with a 512GB option.

This departure from larger storage drives in flagship smartphones is surprising. For instance, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra only come with sizes larger than 256GB, with the standard Galaxy S23 being the only model offering the 128GB option. Furthermore, a leak from April 2023 suggests that Samsung may make 256GB the default storage capacity for most models soon.

One theory behind Google’s decision to stick with smaller sizes is to keep the prices of the Pixel 8 line affordable. Increasing the storage capacity could significantly raise the price of the device, potentially impacting its popularity during uncertain economic times. Another idea suggests that Google may be holding back on certain hardware features, such as the Tensor G3 chip, to achieve lower prices. The Tensor G3 chip supports UFS 4.0, a technology that enables faster and more efficient storage, but it is not widely available in 128GB sizes. By limiting UFS 4.0 support and utilizing the Tensor G3 chip for gaming and graphics capabilities, Google may be able to offer a more budget-friendly device.

In addition to discussing storage options, WinFuture also mentions some potential color choices for both devices. The Pixel 8 is rumored to come in Licorice (black), Peony (pink), and Haze (gray). On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro may be available in Licorice, Porcelain (white), and Sky (light blue).

While the anticipated release of the Google Pixel 8 is in October, it is important to note that the leaked information is speculative. It is advisable to approach these leaks with caution. Stay updated for more information and consider checking out TechRadar’s list of the best Pixel phones for 2023.