Google to Decouple Chrome Browser from ChromeOS with Release of ChromeOS 116

Google is set to decouple the Chrome browser from ChromeOS with the release of ChromeOS 116. This process has been ongoing for three years and aims to turn the Chrome browser into a separate application on Chromebooks. The goal is to enable quicker browser updates and eliminate the need for a separate browser codebase for Chromebooks.

The transition plan for this decoupling is called Lacros on Chromebooks. Lacros is essentially the Chrome browser for Linux, but with the necessary integrations for ChromeOS. Google has opened up the usage of Lacros to trusted testers, indicating that the transition is nearing completion.

The current Chrome browser is heavily integrated within ChromeOS, making the transition complex. In order to move the Chrome browser outside of ChromeOS, Google had to create new functionality for the external browser over the past three years.

During the transition period, both the current native Chrome browser and Lacros will be available on Chromebooks. This ensures a smooth transition and allows users to switch back to the current browser in case of any issues.

Google plans to begin the rollout of Lacros within the next few months, and the transition plan is expected to last around a year. This timeframe will allow for the ironing out of bugs and issues, and Lacros will eventually become the primary browser for Chromebooks.