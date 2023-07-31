CityLife

Google’s Bard AI: An Unreliable Source of Information

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Google released its Bard AI chatbot shortly after the unveiling of ChatGPT in Microsoft Bing. However, the launch suffered from embarrassing glitches, leading to Google having to apologize for its AI’s performance. While Bard is not necessarily worse than other generative AIs, the fact that Google, a hub of reliable information, produced a product that provides misinformation is a concerning issue.

Debbie Weinstein, the head of Google’s UK operations, addressed the reliability problem of Bard, stating that it is not meant for searching specific information. Instead, Google encourages users to fact-check Bard’s responses using its traditional search engine. Bard is labeled as an “experiment” by Google, similar to the Generative Search Experience (SGE) currently being tested in search results.

Generative AIs, including Bard, are susceptible to “hallucinations,” where they generate fake facts. This makes them unreliable sources of information. Despite the use of sophisticated algorithms and large datasets, these AIs lack a proper understanding of what is true or accurate.

Weinstein’s recommendation to fact-check Bard’s responses aligns with the best practice of verifying information provided by any chatbot or similar service. However, Google’s need to repeatedly remind users not to trust its own product undermines its reliability. Additionally, Google’s integration of the AI-powered SGE into its search UI raises concerns about the potential for imaginary facts being presented to users without their awareness.

It is still uncertain whether AI will become a completely reliable source of information in the future. For now, users are advised to exercise caution and fact-check information provided by AI chatbots like Bard, as they may generate misleading or false statements.

