Google’s Pixel Buds App to Remind Users to Clean Earbuds

It has been over a year since Google released the Pixel Buds Pro, and they have since become dirty and need cleaning. Google is now preparing to remind users to clean their Pixel Buds on a regular basis. The latest version of the Pixel Buds app, 1.0.555017123, includes a new notification feature that suggests cleaning the earbuds periodically.

Apart from hygiene reasons, Google emphasizes that cleaning the Pixel Buds improves audio quality and ensures proper charging. The notification will appear within the Pixel Buds app or the Settings app if the user is on a Pixel phone. Tapping on the notification will direct users to Google’s guide on how to clean the earbuds and charging case effectively.

According to reports, the app tracks the duration of use for the Pixel Buds and suggests cleaning every 120 hours. For regular users who wear the earbuds throughout their workday, this would mean cleaning them approximately every three weeks.

Although Google is not using any special techniques to detect when the Pixel Buds need cleaning, the app is based on the duration of use and prompts users accordingly.

It is worth noting that users don’t have to wait for the reminder to clean their Pixel Buds. They can clean them at any time to ensure optimal performance.

JEB Decompiler was used in the analysis of the APK files for this insight.