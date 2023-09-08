CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

Google Opens Visitor Experience in Mountain View

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 8, 2023
Google Opens Visitor Experience in Mountain View

Google is set to open the Google Visitor Experience at its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The new destination aims to provide visitors with an opportunity to experience Google and its local community. The visitor experience is located at the company’s tent-like “Gradient Canopy” office building, formerly known as Charleston East.

The Google Visitor Experience will feature a range of amenities, including a Google Store where visitors can learn about and purchase Pixel hardware products. This will be the third Google Store location, following those in Chelsea and Williamsburg in New York City.

Additionally, the visitor experience will include a public café called “Café @ Mountain View,” offering a space for visitors to relax and enjoy refreshments. “The Plaza” will provide outdoor art, events, and other programming for visitors to enjoy.

The venue will also house “The Huddle,” a space dedicated to hosting local community group events and non-profit activities. Furthermore, a “Pop-Up Shop” will showcase and support local businesses.

Currently, visitors to the Google campus can only have a limited experience, with no official gift store available. The new Google Visitor Experience will offer a complete replacement, aiming to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience for visitors.

The Google Visitor Experience is set to open on October 12th, bringing a “Googley experience” to all who visit.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

Andrea Larson Sets Record for Fastest Known Time on the Superior Hiking Trail

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

From Smart Cities to Industry 4.0: Exploring the Wide-Ranging Impact of 5G Services on Global Business Operations

Sep 8, 2023
News

Improving Hydrophilicity of Titanium Implant Surfaces Using Plasma Treatment

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Get a Lifetime License to Microsoft Office 2021 and Online Training Courses for Only $49.99

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Rests During Lunar Night Before Reawakening Attempt

Sep 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Andrea Larson Sets Record for Fastest Known Time on the Superior Hiking Trail

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

From Smart Cities to Industry 4.0: Exploring the Wide-Ranging Impact of 5G Services on Global Business Operations

Sep 8, 2023 0 Comments