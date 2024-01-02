Google Unveils VideoPoet: An AI Model that Generates Videos

Google has introduced VideoPoet, an experimental AI model that has the ability to generate videos based on text prompts. With VideoPoet, users can describe a scene or concept in text and have a fully generated video ready to watch in a matter of seconds. This new technology showcases Google’s advances in multimodal AI models, as VideoPoet can not only generate video content but also incorporate motion and movement into the scenes.

Unlike previous attempts at video generation, VideoPoet can handle scenes with significant motion rather than just subtle movements. The model is based on a large language model that predicts how words, video, and audio fit together to form coherent sequences. It underwent a specialized pre-training process using a billion image-text pairs and millions of video samples to learn how to interpret different modalities.

VideoPoet distinguishes itself from other AI video generators by not relying on diffusion models that generate images from random noise. Instead, it focuses on consistency and motion over time, ensuring that videos produced by the model appear seamless and natural. It can also perform tasks beyond text-to-video generation, such as applying styles, adding effects and filters, and altering the motion of objects in existing videos.

Compared to its competitors, VideoPoet can generate longer videos and handle motion more gracefully. While it is currently limited to short bursts of two-second videos, it can maintain context across eight to ten seconds of video. However, it is important to note that these example videos are still short of the industry standard of 24 or 30 frames per second used in professional video production.

Although Google has not announced a public release or pricing details for VideoPoet, it has shared numerous example videos to showcase its capabilities. The availability of VideoPoet to the general public remains uncertain, as it is computationally expensive to generate AI-driven images and videos. However, with the growing demand for AI-generated content, we can expect further developments in this area in the near future.