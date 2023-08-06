Google Urges Users to Activate Enhanced Safe Browsing Feature for Added Protection

Google is encouraging users to enable its Enhanced Safe Browsing feature, which offers enhanced protection against phishing and malware websites. This upgraded feature works in real-time, checking against Google’s cloud services to determine if a site is malicious. In comparison, the standard Safe Browsing function relies on a locally stored list of domains.

However, activating Enhanced Safe Browsing does come with a privacy trade-off. When users enable this feature, Chrome and Gmail will share URLs with Google temporarily to check for potential threats. This information will be associated with users’ signed-in Google accounts.

Despite the intention to protect users, the persistent promotion of Enhanced Safe Browsing has raised concerns regarding user choice and privacy. Some users find the constant reminders intrusive and worry about linking their Google account to Chrome or having their browsing data connected to their account.

To enable Enhanced Safe Browsing, users can follow these steps within their Google Account:

1. Click on Security.

2. Scroll down to Enhanced Safe Browsing and click on Manage Enhanced Safe Browsing.

3. Toggle the Enhanced Safe Browsing setting to enabled.

It is important to note that while Enhanced Safe Browsing offers increased security in Gmail by protecting against malicious links in emails, users should have the right to make informed decisions about their online safety without continuous persuasion.