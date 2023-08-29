Google’s DeepMind Develops Digital Watermark to Identify AI-generated Images

Google’s AI arm, DeepMind, has developed a digital watermark called SynthID to help identify images generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The technology embeds changes to individual pixels in images that are invisible to the human eye but detectable by computers. The goal is to combat disinformation and make it easier to differentiate between real images and AI-generated ones.

In recent years, it has become increasingly difficult to determine whether an image is real or artificially generated, as AI image generators have become more sophisticated and accessible. Users can create images in seconds by inputting simple text instructions. However, this has raised copyright and ownership concerns.

The watermarks typically used to indicate ownership and prevent unauthorized use are ineffective when it comes to AI-generated images since they can be easily edited or removed. DeepMind’s watermark, on the other hand, is designed to be invisible and still detectable even after cropping or editing.

Google has its own image generator called Imagen, and the watermarking system will only apply to images created using this tool. It aims to provide a way for users to instantly determine whether a picture is AI-generated or real.

Standardization is seen as an important aspect of the development and use of AI-generated content. Google was one of the companies that signed a voluntary agreement to ensure the safe development and use of AI, which included implementing watermarks to enable people to spot computer-made images. However, there is a need for increased coordination between businesses in order to establish better reporting and understanding of which methods are most effective.

Other tech companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, have also pledged to watermark AI-generated content. In China, AI-generated images without watermarks were banned earlier this year.

