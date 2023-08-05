Google Testing AI-Powered Tool for News Generation

Google is said to be testing a new tool called Genesis, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology to create news stories. The tech giant has reportedly presented this tool to several news organizations, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp, the owner of The Wall Street Journal. Genesis is designed to process current events information and automatically generate news content.

Google views Genesis as a potential personal assistant for journalists, allowing them to save time for other tasks. The company believes that this tool can benefit the publishing industry by mitigating the potential drawbacks of generative AI technology.

Although some executives who have seen Google’s pitch find it unsettling, expressing concerns regarding the creation of accurate and well-crafted news stories, others acknowledge the potential benefits of the tool. However, they also highlight the risks associated with its misuse and the importance of nuance and cultural understanding in news reporting.

News organizations worldwide are currently debating whether to incorporate AI tools into their newsrooms. While some have already explored the use of AI for specific purposes, Google’s introduction of a news generation tool raises concerns among journalists who traditionally write articles themselves. The implementation of AI on a larger scale could potentially contribute to the spread of misinformation and affect the perception of traditionally written news stories.

Google’s development of generative AI has faced challenges, including ensuring factual accuracy and directing traffic to authoritative sources. Additionally, the company has faced pressure from governments to share advertising revenue with news outlets. Publishers have criticized Google and other major AI companies for utilizing their content without compensation.

Despite the promise shown by the Genesis tool, concerns persist among journalists and news organizations regarding its potential impact on the credibility of news reporting and the responsible use of AI technology in the industry.