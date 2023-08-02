Google Testing AI-generated Video Summaries on YouTube

Google is testing a new feature on YouTube that generates AI-generated video summaries. These summaries will be displayed in the description box of the video. However, they are not meant to replace video descriptions. The goal of these summaries is to provide users with a brief overview of the video content. Currently, this feature is only available on select videos as part of the testing phase. It is unclear if the feature will be available to all users once it is fully rolled out.

Meta Develops AI Chatbots Based on Multiple Personalities

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is said to be developing AI chatbots based on various personalities, including Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States. The platforms on which these chatbots will be introduced are yet to be announced, but previous rumors suggest that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp could potentially benefit from this feature. The objective of these chatbots is to provide users with assistance and information based on the specific personality of the chatbot.

OpenAI’s GPT-3 Demonstrates Impressive Reasoning Abilities

Researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) conducted tests with OpenAI’s GPT-3 AI model to assess its reasoning capabilities against those of undergraduate students. The results showed that the AI model performed on par with undergraduates, even making similar mistakes. The tests included solving intelligence-related problems and SAT analogy tests. These findings highlight the remarkable reasoning abilities of GPT-3 and its potential in a wide range of applications.