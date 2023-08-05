Google’s New Feature Makes Scanning QR Codes Easier on Android Devices

Google is currently testing a new feature with developers to improve the experience of scanning QR codes on Android devices. This feature, known as the code scanner API auto-zoom, has the ability to automatically detect QR codes in the camera frame, zoom in on them, and read their contents.

The updated code scanner API is being provided to developers through Google’s QR Code Scanner system app, as well as other apps that choose to integrate it. This allows developers to save time by not having to create a customized scanning experience and also eliminates the need for users to grant camera permissions.

To ensure user privacy, Google’s on-device machine learning technology is applied to interpret the QR codes. The API only delivers a Barcode object to the app, ensuring that the user’s personal information is protected. The code scanner API is currently available in the bundled ML Kit Barcode Scanning API library version 17.2.0, the unbundled version 18.3.0 that can be incorporated into apps, and version 16.1.0 of the code scanner API alone.

Speculations suggest that this new feature may be accessible on Android devices running on Android 13 or later, as it is being added to the ML Kit Barcode Scanning library used by the Android QR code scanner. Additionally, it is possible that the feature will be rolled out via GMS, which refers to the proprietary parts of Android that are licensed to select manufacturers.

While the effectiveness of the feature on devices with lesser camera capabilities is uncertain, and its availability on devices other than Google’s own Pixels is not confirmed, developers and users are expected to welcome this improvement in QR code scanning on Android devices.