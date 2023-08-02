Google Testing AI-Generated Summaries for YouTube Videos

Google is testing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically summarize YouTube videos as part of its efforts to compete with rivals in the field of generative AI. The company has begun testing AI-generated summaries for English-language videos, according to a YouTube support page. The purpose of these summaries is to give viewers a quick overview of the video’s content, helping them decide whether or not to watch it.

It is important to note that these AI-generated summaries are not meant to replace the descriptions provided by creators. While they aim to be helpful, they do not eliminate the need for video descriptions. The summaries will be visible to a limited number of users on both the watch and search pages, and feedback from users is encouraged to assist in the testing phase.

Further details about the appearance of these summaries are not available, but it is expected that they will include a disclaimer indicating that they were written using AI. This development aligns with Google’s focus on AI, as the company is actively incorporating AI-generated features across its various platforms. For instance, Google is working on integrating its AI-powered chatbot, Google Bard, into tools like Maps, YouTube, and Gmail. Additionally, there are plans to introduce an automatic summarization feature for Google Assistant.

Through these AI initiatives, Google aims to enhance user experiences and improve the efficiency of its services.