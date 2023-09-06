New Communication Apps Coming Soon to Android Auto: Zoom and Webex by Cisco

Google is set to launch new communication apps on Android Auto, but users are still eagerly waiting for their release. In an announcement earlier this year, Google revealed that it would introduce new apps to help users remain productive while in their cars. The apps in question are Webex by Cisco and Zoom, which were initially expected to be released during the summer. However, Google has now published a new blog post to remind users that these apps are still in development and has not provided any specific release date.

According to inside sources, Zoom has completed the work on integrating its app with Android Auto, and the production launch is expected in the coming weeks. On the other hand, Cisco might require additional time to prepare Webex for Android Auto. It remains uncertain if Google will announce the release of both apps simultaneously or if they will be rolled out individually as they become ready.

Meanwhile, Google has updated the Android feature website to include references to Zoom and Webex on Android Auto. It is speculated that these apps could potentially be released this month, as Google has listed the September 2023 updates for Android users.

Webex and Cisco will function on Android Auto similarly to other communication apps like Microsoft Teams. Users will be able to make audio calls, but video calls will be blocked for safety reasons. Android Auto will provide a dedicated interface for browsing meeting schedules on the infotainment screen. Users will have convenient access to essential controls such as muting the microphone and ending the call.

In addition to the new communication apps, Google is also working on refining Android Auto. The latest stable version is 10.3, but version 10.4 is expected to roll out in the coming days. The update will introduce new features, including a new Google Assistant animation when using voice commands and changes to how users interact with Google Maps.

Overall, Android Auto users can look forward to the upcoming release of Zoom and Webex, which will enhance their communication and productivity while on the road.

– Bogdan Popa/autoevolution/Google