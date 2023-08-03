Google Search SGE: A Competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Google Search SGE is a generative AI product developed by Google as a competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It is important to note that SGE should not be mistaken for Google Bard, which is Google’s initial response to ChatGPT and is available globally.

At the moment, the SGE Search experience is limited, but Google plans to expand its availability once it is satisfied with its performance. Users who have access to the beta version of SGE have already noticed several improvements, despite the limited availability.

Google’s SGE service is part of the Search Labs program and is currently only available in the United States with English support. Unlike the main Google Search product, SGE takes a generative AI-first approach. This allows Google to thoroughly test and refine SGE before its widespread release.

One notable improvement in SGE is the inclusion of photos and videos in AI-generated responses. This addresses the lack of visual media in the free ChatGPT experience, providing users with helpful visual aids. Images are already available in AI responses, and Google will be introducing video content in the coming week.

In addition to media integration, Google has also made SGE faster, reducing the time it takes to generate responses. This improvement enhances the overall user experience by delivering AI results more quickly.

Another update to SGE involves how links are displayed within the AI-generated content. Google now includes publish dates next to links, allowing users to assess the recency of the information. This feature aims to ensure that the generated content is accurate and up-to-date.

To try out Google SGE, you can access it through the web using Chrome, Android, or iPhone by signing up for the Search Labs program.