Google Docs Introduces Linkable Headlines and Other Updates

Google has unveiled a new feature in Google Docs that allows users to create linkable headlines. This feature is designed to enhance document shareability, particularly for longer documents. To use this feature, users can open a Google Doc on the web, add a heading by typing content and setting it to “Heading 1”, then right-click on the heading, click the “Copy heading link” button, and paste the copied contents. This simplifies the sharing of specific sections or headings within a document.

In addition to the linkable headlines feature, Google has made other updates for iOS users. Now, users can copy and paste HTML elements into a document on their iOS devices, providing more flexibility and convenience.

Google has also improved the functionality of shared drives in Google Drive. Users can now empty the entire trash folder of a shared drive, streamlining the management of shared drive files. It’s worth noting that items in the Trash are permanently deleted after 30 days, so users are advised to exercise caution when deleting files.

For Android users with large-screen devices, Google is introducing drag and drop support in Google Drive multi-instance mode. This allows easy movement of files between different instances of Google Drive on the same device, enhancing productivity and organization.

Additionally, Google has expanded the availability of people chips, a feature that was introduced in Google Sheets last year. People chips provide quick access to information about colleagues or contacts, such as their location, job title, and contact details. Now, this feature is accessible on both Android and iOS devices, further facilitating effective collaboration and communication.

Lastly, Google recently introduced line numbers in Docs’ paged mode, which are also preserved when printing. This feature simplifies referencing specific content positions within documents, particularly during collaborations on lengthy or complex content.

These updates reflect Google’s commitment to continually enhance its productivity tools and improve the user experience for its customers.