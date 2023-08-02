Google Removes AI Test Kitchen Mobile App to Focus on Web Platform

Google has made the decision to remove its AI Test Kitchen app from both the Play Store and App Store. The app was originally introduced last year as a way for users to engage with projects using various AI models. One of the highlights of the app was the LaMDA 2 model, which allowed users to break down goals and discuss topics while keeping the system on track.

The company confirmed the removal of the app and stated that the AI Test Kitchen will now shift its focus solely to the web experience. One of the reasons behind this decision is the ease of providing updates on a single platform. Despite the announcement of new experiments for “Season 2” last November, these experiments were never implemented. Currently, the Test Kitchen only hosts one experiment called MusicLM, a text-to-music language model that was introduced earlier this year at Google IO.

This move by Google is consistent with its history of discontinuing apps and experiments without prior notice. It is also likely a response to the growing popularity of large language models and generative AI tools from competitors such as OpenAI and Anthtropic. Google may be reallocating its resources towards testing features for its consumer products.

In addition to removing the AI Test Kitchen app, Google has also introduced Google Labs, a portal where users can sign up for generative AI-based experiments. Interestingly, this page still features the MusicLM experiment. The existence of multiple platforms and projects for AI experiments may cause confusion among users, as the AI Test Kitchen page now only showcases one experiment while the Google Labs page hosts various projects, including Search Labs, NotebookLM, Workspace features, and the MusicLM project.