Google Redesigning Docs, Sheets, and Slides for Android tablets and foldables

Google is working on a redesign for its first-party apps, including Docs, Sheets, and Slides, to optimize them for Android tablets and foldable devices. The upcoming redesign brings a “modernized visual design” that aligns with the web UI of the apps. Instead of a solid app bar, users will see a pill-shaped Material 3 toolbar for font and formatting, providing a consistent experience across mobile and desktop platforms.

The redesign retains controls for undo/redo, text/paragraph, insert (links, tables, etc.), and comments in the top-right corner. The panel for comments will feature a floating sheet design. Google states that Android users will notice a refreshed look for elements like the editing toolbar, icons, and background colors.

While the focus of this redesign is on large screen devices, there is a possibility of Material 3 modernizations for the phone UI as well. The rollout of the redesign for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android is expected to happen in the coming weeks. This redesign is considered the most significant update so far, following previous updates like image drag-and-drop support. Additionally, Google Docs for Android will default to editing and paginated mode.

Overall, these forthcoming changes aim to enhance the user experience of Google’s first-party apps on Android tablets and foldables, providing a more visually appealing and consistent interface.