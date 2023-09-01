Google Increases Nest Aware Subscription Prices

Google has announced a price increase for its Nest Aware subscription service in the US. Nest Aware is a monthly or yearly subscription that enhances Nest Cams, Doorbells, Smart Displays, and Speakers. The base subscription now costs $8 per month or $80 annually, with a savings of $16 compared to the previous pricing. The Nest Aware Plus subscription now costs $15 per month or $150 annually, with a savings of $30. This subscription offers additional features such as up to 10 days of 24/7 video history and 60 days of event video history.

Google explains that the increase is necessary to keep up with market shifts, including inflation and local tax updates. The new pricing will go into effect for new subscribers starting today. Existing customers will see the price increase on their next bill occurring on or after November 6, 2023. Google ensures that there will be no changes for customers who receive Nest Aware through partners like ADT.

Google encourages existing Nest Aware (1st gen) subscribers to upgrade to the latest version of Nest Aware. The latest subscription plan offers a simpler single flat rate that covers all compatible Nest devices and provides access to new, intelligent alerts and features such as sound detection and emergency calling (US only). Customers can manage their Nest Aware subscription through the Google Store page.

Sources:

– None

Definitions:

– Nest Aware: A subscription service offered by Google that enhances Nest devices with additional features and functionality.

– Subscription pricing: The cost of a subscription service that is paid at regular intervals, usually monthly or annually.

– Market shifts: Changes in the market, such as inflation and local tax updates, that can impact pricing.